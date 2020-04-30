Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jamie xx, an English DJ and producer. Jamie is a member of the band The xx and has put out several excellent electronic solo releases himself. Last weekend he released a two-hour BBC Radio 1 Essential mix, a followup to his first Essential mix from 2011. It’s an eclectic mix featuring unreleased material from himself and The xx. Since we’re off tomorrow we’re recommending this more upbeat mix today.

Jamie xx BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, 4/25/20 (120m, some vocals) BBC / SoundCloud

Enjoy your Friday and weekend.