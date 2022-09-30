Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to James Devane, a Bay Area electronic music producer. Thanks to Ben for the recommendation. Since the early aughts, Devane has made ambient music solo and in collaboration. His first solo record from 2008, s/t, uses drone and heavy effects, immersing the listener in soothing, lofi sounds. His new LP from a couple weeks ago, Beauty is Useless, layers beats on top of the usual “billowing atmospheres,” as Philip Sherburne put it in his Pitchfork review.

Beauty is Useless - James Devane (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

s/t - James Devane (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.