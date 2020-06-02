Good morning. We have a free recommendation instead of our usual Tuesday subscribers-only podcast.

Today we’re listening to James Brandon Lewis, an American saxophonist and composer. He and his quintet play instrumental jazz in their own independent style. Lewis’s 2010 debut, Moments, consists of mostly slow-moving, contemplative pieces led by a bright sax. “Leilani” is probably our favorite track. Next up is Live in Willisau, which came out this past April. It incorporates more of a free improvisation style and shows a different side of Lewis’s talent.

Moments by James Brandon Lewis (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Live in Willisau by James Brandon Lewis (70m, no vocals; some applause) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

We’re donating 100% of our June revenue to U.S. bail funds suggested by the National Bail Fund Network. You can find a continually updated list of bail funds here.

We wish you a safe and healthy Tuesday.