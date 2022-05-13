Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Jamal Moss, an electronic music producer and DJ from Chicago. Thank you to the great music newsletter First Floor for the recommendation. Moss, who also publishes music as Hieroglyphic Being, is a veteran of Chicago house and club music. His latest record, Thanks 4 The Tracks U Lost, is a euphoric acid house collection. We’re also playing his 2017 LP, Acid Taken Over, whoes title accurately describes the record’s resonant frequencies.

Thanks 4 The Tracks U Lost - Jamal Moss (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Acid Taken Over - Jamal Moss (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great weekend.