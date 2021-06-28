Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jake Muir, a sound artist and field recorder based in Berlin. Muir makes richly textured ambient tracks with looping samples from nature and music. Lady’s Mantle, his 2018 album, demonstrates this technique beautifully. Acclimation, from 2017, is more experimental-sounding. Lastly we’re including 2020’s The hum of your veiled voice, which is a Bandcamp exclusive.

Lady’s Mantle - Jake Muir (40m, basically no vocals)

Acclimation - Jake Muir (40m, no vocals)

The hum of your veiled voice - Jake Muir (40m, some spoken vocal samples)

Have a great start to your week.