Today we’re listening to Jacob David, a Danish composer and pianist based in Copenhagen. Thanks to Mike G for the recommendation. David records “felt piano” music, where you hear all the little movements of the pedals and hammers in the percussive instrument. (Sidenote: the piano was invented circa 1700 by Bartolomeo Cristofori, and despite the importance of that invention, there’s scant historical evidence of it.) Mursejler, released this past February, features beautiful solo piano occasionally accompanied by strings. Omkuld, from 2015, uses the same mix of instruments but feels more heartfelt and cinematic.

Mursejler - Jacob David (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Omkuld - Jacob David (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

