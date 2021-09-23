Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jackie Mittoo, a Jamaican keyboardist and composer. In the ‘60s, Mittoo founded the formative reggae label Studio One and played keys in bands, bringing elements of funk to rocksteady. Sounds of the Universe called Mittoo the “funkiest keyboard player ever to come out of Jamaica.” We’re starting with his 1970 album, Now, which shows a range of styles and includes a spare cover of “Eleanor Rigby.” We’re also playing the 2000 collection, The Keyboard King…, which surfaces brilliant recordings Mittoo made at Studio One.

Now - Jackie Mittoo (50m, some vocals on “Holly Holy” and “Totally Together”)

The Keyboard King At Studio One - Jackie Mittoo (60m, vocals on “Summer Breeze”)

Have a solid Thursday.