Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Iu Takahashi, a Japanese ambient artist from Kanagawa now based in Tokyo. Hat-tip to Slow Music Movement. Influenced by Hiroshi Yoshimura and Satoshi Ashikawa, Takahashi makes “music that is conscious of the unconscious mind,” as she put it. Contour, her LP from 2020, uses mellow synth pads, nature sounds, and occasional processed vocals to create rich aural textures. We’re also playing her 2021 EP, Late in Life, which practices a similar style.

Contour - Iu Takahashi (50m, only ambient vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Late in Life - Iu Takahashi (30m, only ambient vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Have a great start to your week.