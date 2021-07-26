Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Irezumi, a French ambient music producer. His music consists mostly of atmospheric synths, occasionally featuring piano notes or intense chords. Thirty, his LP from 2017, is an hour-long collection of darkly cinematic drone tracks. Endurance, another 2017 LP, features more instruments and the same minor modes.

Thirty - Irezumi (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Endurance - Irezumi (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.