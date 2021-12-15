Good morning.

Today we’re listening to INOYAMALAND, a Japanese ambient/electronic duo. INOYAMALAND is a portmanteau of the names of the members, Makoto Inoue and Yasushi Yamashita. Debuting in Tokyo in 1983, the pair made minimalist synth ambient music which was eventually grouped under the banner “Japanese environmental music.” The brilliant 2019 compilation Kankyō Ongaku revived interest in this music, and the label behind that compilation recently put out Commissions: 1977-2000, a collection of INOYAMALAND’s compositions for museums and theater productions. But first we’re playing that 1983 debut, Danzindan-Pojidan, a soothing and whimsical take on environmental music.

Danzindan-Pojidan - INOYAMALAND (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Commissions: 1977-2000 - INOYAMALAND (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.