Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Imaginary Softwoods, an ambient/electronic producer based in Cleveland, Ohio. He records spacey synth improvisations on cassette. The tracks sound like galactic transmissions being played off of dusty laboratory tape. We’re starting with his outstanding 2019 LP, Gold Fiction Loop Garden, which he accurately describes as “widescreen meditations on pastoral ambience” and “audio therapy for the mind.” We’re also playing 2016’s The Path of Spectrolite and 2020’s Annual Flowers in Color, which use a broader palette.

Gold Fiction Loop Garden - Imaginary Softwoods (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Path of Spectrolite - Imaginary Softwoods (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Annual Flowers in Color - Imaginary Softwoods (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.