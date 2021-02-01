Good morning. If you have a moment, you can shape the future of Flow State by taking a quick survey.

Today we’re listening to Illuminine, a Flemish composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Belgium. His instrumental music combines ambient and post-rock influences, especially Sigur Rós and Buckethead. We’re first playing 2020’s Baptism of Solitude, which consists mostly of slow solo guitar passed through filters and heavy reverb. Then we’re playing 2020’s Dear, Piano which consists of piano reworks from many different artists. Last we’re playing his debut record, 2015’s aptly titled #1, which envelopes processed guitar in synth textures, strings, and other instruments. We hope you enjoy.

Baptism of Solitude - Illuminine (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Dear, Piano - Illuminine (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

#1 - Illuminine (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week and month.