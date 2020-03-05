Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Idris Muhammad, a jazz drummer from New Orleans. You might not recognize his name, but you’ll recognize his songs via samples by Jamie xx, Drake, Beastie Boys, and Biggie. He was something of a prodigy, playing drums with Fats Domino as a teenager. We’re listening to three of his albums from the 1970s, each of which showcases Muhammad’s work in a distinct genre. Power of Soul is an instrumental soul album – amazing working music. Turn This Mutha Out is a funk album, and You Ain’t No Friend of Mine! trades more in disco.

Power of Soul by Idris Muhammad (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Turn This Mutha Out by Idris Muhammad (30m, 🗣 on several tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

You Ain’t No Friend of Mine! by Idris Muhammad (40m, 🗣 on several tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal