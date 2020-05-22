Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re playing something more upbeat. We’re listening to Iconili, an 11-piece Brazilian band. Their instrumentals feature brass, electric guitar, keyboard, and percussion. Int their words, they “promote rhythmic and cultural crossovers, summoning musical styles like jazz, afrobeat, rock and brazilian music.” First up is the awesome jam album Piacó from 2016. Second is their grander and more prog-rock inspired Quintais from last year.

Piacó by Iconili (70m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Quintais by Iconili (40m, some vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We’re off on Monday for the holiday of Memorial Day.

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.