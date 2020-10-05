Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Icebreaker, a twelve-piece instrumental group founded in London. The group brings together a variety of musicians, including panpipers, saxophonists, cellists, keyboardists, and accordionists. First we’re playing their rendition of Brian Eno’s ambient album Apollo, composed for the 1989 documentary film For All Mankind. Icebreaker’s version reinterprets the original synth compositions for acoustic instruments. For more experimental / dissonant recordings, check out Cranial Pavement, which features atonal classical and even progressive jazz flavors.

Apollo by Icebreaker (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Cranial Pavement by Icebreaker (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.