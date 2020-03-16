Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Iasos, a Greek composer based in San Francisco. Since the mid-70s, Iasos has been a pioneer of New Age music. Similar to ambient music, his pieces consist of calming chords that ebb and flow in slow-motion. 1978’s Angelic Music is his most acclaimed album. 2013’s Celestial Soul Portrait collects standout tracks from his career.

Angelic Music by Iasos (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Celestial Soul Portrait by Iasos (80m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.