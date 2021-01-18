Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hotel Neon, an ambient music trio based in Philadelphia. The group uses synths, guitar, and strings to produce beautiful sound atmospheres conducive to deep focus or meditation. We recommend starting with their most recent LP, All Is Memory, which came out on January 1 of this year. (We keep having to remind ourselves that “this year” means 2021.) Then we’re listening to 2020’s Moments and 2019’s Vanishing Forms. We hope you enjoy.

All Is Memory - Hotel Neon (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Moments - Hotel Neon (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Vanishing Forms - Hotel Neon (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Happy Martin Luther King day. Check out the documentary MLK/FBI.

