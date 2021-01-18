Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Hotel Neon, an ambient music trio based in Philadelphia. The group uses synths, guitar, and strings to produce beautiful sound atmospheres conducive to deep focus or meditation. We recommend starting with their most recent LP, All Is Memory, which came out on January 1 of this year. (We keep having to remind ourselves that “this year” means 2021.) Then we’re listening to 2020’s Moments and 2019’s Vanishing Forms. We hope you enjoy.
All Is Memory - Hotel Neon (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Moments - Hotel Neon (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Vanishing Forms - Hotel Neon (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Happy Martin Luther King day. Check out the documentary MLK/FBI.
enjoying this one. Hotel Neon has subtle and pateint melodic undertones that remind me of but are delivered over a more sweeping and rolling form than an artist I enjoy: WMD...based out of Seattle.