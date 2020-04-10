Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing two records from Hot Chocolate, a British disco/pop band active in the 1970s. Thanks to Ryan for the recommendation. So Hot Chocolate are best known for their song “You Sexy Thing.” It’s off their eponymous album, which we’re recommending first; the album also happens to have amazing funk, R&B, and soul songs. Next up is Every 1’s A Winner, which opens with the triumphant song of the same name, and then demonstrates the same range as Hot Chocolate.

Hot Chocolate by Hot Chocolate (60m, buncha vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Every 1’s A Winner by Hot Chocolate (60m, buncha vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really nice Friday and a fun indoor weekend.