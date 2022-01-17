Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hollie Kenniff, a Canadian-American electronic musician and multi-instrumentalist. Her record from last summer, The Quiet Drift, is sweetly meditative, incorporating reverberant vocals reminiscent of Julianna Barwick. It’s hard to beat the album’s description on Bandcamp: “an ambient gallery of cloudlike synths, seraphic strings, echoing guitars, and other celestial textures.” Her husband, Keith Kenniff aka Goldmund, contributes piano on a couple tracks. We’re also playing Hollie’s 2019 ambient record, The Gathering Dawn, which has a similar style.

The Quiet Drift - Hollie Kenniff (40m, ambient voice – no words)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Gathering Dawn - Hollie Kenniff (40m, ambient voice)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.