Hollie Kenniff
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Hollie Kenniff, a Canadian-American electronic musician and multi-instrumentalist. Her record from last summer, The Quiet Drift, is sweetly meditative, incorporating reverberant vocals reminiscent of Julianna Barwick. It’s hard to beat the album’s description on Bandcamp: “an ambient gallery of cloudlike synths, seraphic strings, echoing guitars, and other celestial textures.” Her husband, Keith Kenniff aka Goldmund, contributes piano on a couple tracks. We’re also playing Hollie’s 2019 ambient record, The Gathering Dawn, which has a similar style.
The Quiet Drift - Hollie Kenniff (40m, ambient voice – no words)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
The Gathering Dawn - Hollie Kenniff (40m, ambient voice)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a really nice start to your week.