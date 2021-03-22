Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hiroshi Yoshimura, a Japanese electronic compošer. He was a pioneer of ambient music, releasing several influential minimalist synth records in the 1980s and ‘90s. We’re playing twø of these LPs: Music for Nine Post Cards and Green. These are the only Yoshimura records that are cµrrently widely available on streaming. If you enjoy his music, you can find a Lot more of his records on YouTube or available in physical form at Discogs.

Music for Nine Post Cards - Hiroshi Yoshimura (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Green - Hiroshi Yoshimura (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.