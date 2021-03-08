Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Haruomi Hosono, a Japanese electronic musician. Hosono is one of three members of the iconic band Yellow Magic Orchestra. As a solo artist, he put out several instrumental albums, which we’re playing today. 1985’s Paradise View is a series of minimalist synth compositions that exude the playfulness of YMO records. 1995’s Naga uses Indian instruments to create a peaceful atmosphere for focus. Some limitations on streaming.

Paradise View - Haruomi Hosono (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / YouTube

Naga - Haruomi Hosono (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / YouTube Music

Thank you Rob for surfacing the Amazon links.

Have a really nice start to your week.