Today we have a guest recommendation from Tez Ilyas, a British comedian. Check out his recent special, Teztify, on YouTube.

Recently I've been working to the recommendations from Flow State, but I have found something that really gets me into a great flow state for productiveness.

Harris Heller is a social media star and entrepreneur who realised there was a gap in the market for copyright-free music, as Twitch and YouTube and other platforms began to clamp down on video creators using music in their content. Thus, he created StreamBeats: Hours of copyright free music, that I've found great for getting into a flow state.

The biggest and main playlist (11hrs) is here:

And there is also a Christmas playlist (73mins) here:

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.