Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hampshire & Foat, a British duo consisting of guitarist Warren Hampshire and keyboardist Greg Foat. Thanks to Clinton for the recommendation. The duo makes downtempo acoustic music reminiscent of Air or Zero 7. They fill their slow session jams with jazzy chord progressions and micro-solos. We’ve listed three of their LPs in our order of preference (curious what yours is). No vocals.

Galaxies Like Grains of Sand by Hampshire & Foat (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Saint Lawrence by Hampshire & Foat (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nightshade by Hampshire & Foat (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.

🌌🌌🌌