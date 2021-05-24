Good morning.

Today we’re listening to G.S. Schray, a producer and multi-instrumentalist based in Akron, Ohio. Schray uses rock and jazz instruments to create mellow jam sessions reminiscent of Talk Talk or Anenon. We loved his 2017 debut LP, Gabriel, which passes guitars and brass through reverb and filters. We’re also playing First Appearance from 2019 and The Changing Account, which came out a couple months ago. If you’re into this music, Schray’s also recorded a couple great shows for NTS Radio.

Gabriel - G.S. Schray (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

First Appearance - G.S. Schray (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Changing Account - G.S. Schray (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

