Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Growing, an ambient band that originally formed in 2001 in Olympia, Washington. The band, whose membership has changed over the years, play guitars through elaborate combinations of effects pedals, looping devices, and amplifiers. The product is a soundscape that resembles a pure distillation of electric guitar, the sonic equivalent of applying a 500% Gaussian blur to a rock song. We’re first playing their new album, Diptych, which came out in March. Then we’re playing their 2004 sophomore album, The Soul of the Rainbow…, on which they perfected their style.

Diptych - Growing (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Soul of the Rainbow and the Harmony of Light - Growing (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.