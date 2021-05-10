Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Green-House, an ambient producer based in Los Angeles. Thanks to Mike for the recommendation. Green-House just put out their first LP, Music for Living Spaces, a collection of minimalist keyboard compositions with healing melodies and arpeggios. The LP release also gives us the opportunity to recommend their 2019 EP, Six Songs for Invisible Gardens, which we’ve had on rotation for a while. The EP combines soothing keyboards with birdsong. According to the artist, it’s “designed as a communication with both plant life and the people who care for them.”

Six Songs for Invisible Gardens - Green-House (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Music for Living Spaces - Green-House (40m, vocals on “Find Home” only)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really great start to your week.