Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Grant Green, an American jazz guitarist from St. Louis. Affiliated with Blue Note Records on and off, Green led and supported bands in infusing jazz with many other genres – most notably gospel, Latin, and funk. We’re starting with 1971’s Visions, a beautiful jazz/funk album whose track “Maybe Tomorrow” has a sample you may recognize. The album includes a rendition of a Mozart symphony with several solos and funk drums/bass. Second up is 1961’s Sunday Mornin', which performs mostly gospel in the style of the blues but also includes an interesting take on “So What.”

Visions - Grant Green (40m, no vocals)

Sunday Mornin’ - Grant Green (50m, no vocals)

Have a really nice Thursday.