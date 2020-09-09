Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Grand River, a Dutch-born composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Berlin. Her background is in traditional composition, which she combines with modern sound design techniques to create beautiful sonic environments. This is on display in her debut LP, Pineapple, from 2018. Its ten tracks begin simply, and then gradually evolve synth and sound loops into an intricate structure. Crescente is her only other album, which we recommend as well. We look forward to more of her releases in the future.

Pineapple by Grand River (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Crescente by Grand River (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

