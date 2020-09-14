Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Golden Ivy, a Swedish electronic music producer. Their music is more of a Wednesday Flow State vibe, but it’s so good that we had to send it today. It’s beautifully composed meditative synth/sample music. It was hard to order these albums, but first we’re playing 2019’s Kläppen, which features orchestral samples upfront. Next is 2015’s To Elvira… which is more synth-based. Last is Monika from 2018, which foregrounds drum machines. We hope you like Golden Ivy’s music. Reply to this email with your feedback on Flow State or music recommendations of your own.

Kläppen by Golden Ivy (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

To Elvira from Ivy with Love by Golden Ivy (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Monika by Golden Ivy (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

