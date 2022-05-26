Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Godspeed You! Black Emperor, a Canadian post-rock band from Montreal. Formed in 1994 by guitarists Efrim Menuck and Mike Moya and bassist Mauro Pezzente, the group took their name from a 1976 documentary about Japanese motorcyclists. Outside the core three members, the rest of Godspeed has cycled in and out over the years. Their most renowned record, Lift Your Skinny Fists… from 2000, is loosely structured, dark, and elegiac. There are some spoken vocals scattered throughout the four 20-minute tracks. 2015’s Asunder, Sweet… opens with triumphant power chords, descends into distorted drones, and then returns to rock intensity. We’re playing Asunder first because it has no vocals.

Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress - Godspeed You! Black Emperor (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas To Heaven - Godspeed You! Black Emperor (90m, spoken vocals at various points)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.