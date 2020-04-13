Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Gigi Masin, an Italian ambient composer and member of the band Gaussian Curve. We’re starting with 2018’s Kite, which consists of delicate piano and synth pieces and no vocals. Wind is the fascinating 1986 album that put him on the map, featuring cool synths and Masin occasionally singing. Talk to the Sea is a 2015 compilation of ambient and experimental tracks from over the course of Masin’s career.

Kite by Gigi Masin (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Wind by Gigi Masin (50m, vocals on several tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Tidal

Talk to the Sea by Gigi Masin (120m, vocals on many tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Tidal

