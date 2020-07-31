Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Gidge, a Swedish electronic duo. Thanks to Sofia for the recommendation. Ludvig Stolterman and Jonathan Nilsson come from Umeå, in northern Sweden. They make music that’s meant to evoke the forest of their youth. Their 2014 debut, Autumn Bells, is a collection of tender electronic recordings, and includes our favorite track by them, “I Fell In Love.” Their 2017 followup, LNLNN, is equally amazing. It’s moving music, emotionally and physically.

Autumn Bells by Gidge (70m, vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

LNLNN by Gidge (40m, vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Friday and devote some time to being completely aimless this weekend.