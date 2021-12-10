Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Gaspard Augé, a French electronic music producer. Along with Xavier de Rosnay, Augé fused hard rock and EDM as Justice, most notably on their 2007 record, Cross. Justice’s 2005 MySpace page described their music as “electro-Christian-club,” according to the new book Never Be Alone Again. This past June, Augé released his first solo album, Escapades. It’s a propulsive prog rock / dance album that strips away some of the Justice elements – lead vocals, for one thing – and favors pristine hi-fi over distortion turned up to eleven. We’re also including Justice’s 2019 live record, Woman Worldwide, on which the group remixes their own tracks and for which they won a Grammy.

Escapades - Gaspard Augé (40m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Woman Worldwide - Justice (80m, a bunch of vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a fantastic weekend.