Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Galt MacDermot, who was a Canadian-American pianist and composer. He studied music at Cape Town University in the late ‘40s and moved to New York City in the ‘60s. There he wrote the music for the hit Broadway show Hair, including anthems “Aquarius” and “Let The Sunshine In.” MacDermot’s compositions for Hair and jazz records have been sampled by artists such as MF DOOM, DJ Premier, and Boards of Canada. We’re playing the double-album reissue of two of his jazz albums from the ‘60s: Shapes of Rhythm and Woman Is Sweeter. It contains “Coffee Cold,” a languid lounge number that you might recognize from its appearance on multiple hip-hop beats.

Shapes of Rhythm / Woman Is Sweeter - Galt MacDermot (70m, vocals on tracks 19 and 27 only)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.