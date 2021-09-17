Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Galcher Lustwerk, a dance music producer and rapper from Cleveland, Ohio. On his first two LPs, 200% Galcher and Information, he cooly rapped over deep house tracks. This past February he released an instrumental version of Information, called Information (Redacted). This vocal-free mode allows the listener to focus on and appreciate the nuances of Lustwerk’s production, the subtle progressions of the muffled pads and the low key complex percussion.

Information (Redacted) - Galcher Lustwerk (80m, no vocals)

