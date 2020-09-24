Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Freddie Hubbard, a jazz trumpeter from Indiana. After moving to New York at 20, Hubbard started playing with artists such as Sonny Rollins and Quincy Jones. At 22 he signed with Blue Note Records, leading him to collaborate with other greats like John Coltrane and Art Blakey. We’re playing a few of his albums from the early-mid ‘70s. 1975’s Polar AC features mellow jam tracks that play at a propulsive tempos that are still head-noddable. 1972’s Sky Dive shows Hubbard’s stylistic range and includes a jazz interpretation of the theme from The Godfather. Keep Your Soul Together, from 1973, tends higher-energy and incorporates more bebop and funk influences.

Polar AC by Freddie Hubbard (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Sky Dive by Freddie Hubbard (50m, vocals in the beginning of “Povo”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Keep Your Soul Together by Freddie Hubbard (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

