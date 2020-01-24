Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're playing Fraunhofer Diffraction, a producer and DJ based in Moscow. Thanks to Cassius for the recommendation. FD’s musical journey began with classical piano and then weaved through rock, black metal, ambient, and finally electronic. His own work can be classified as witch house, evoking artists like Shlohmo and Gesaffelstein. The music consists of big-hall synths and drum kits, and its intensity oscillates between hardcore and pure ambient. There’s a vanishingly small amount of vocals on these albums so we’ve eschewed the vocal indicator.

Exaltation by Fraunhofer Diffraction (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube Music / Tidal

Serenity, Pt. 1 by Fraunhofer Diffraction (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube Music / Tidal

Serenity, Pt. 2 by Fraunhofer Diffraction (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend.