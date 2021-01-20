Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Frankie Reyes, a composer and pianist based in Los Angeles. After putting out lots of music solo and as half of The Steoples, he created the Frankie Reyes project focusing on the Oberheim synthesizer. This amazing instrument has a soft ‘70s feel to it, which Reyes applies to Latin standards on the beautiful Boleros Valses y Mas. But first we’re playing 2020’s Originalitos, also released by Stones Throw Records, which consists of eight short original pieces, performed on the Oberheim synth, and whose titles express the search for lost time.

Originalitos - Frankie Reyes (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Boleros Valses y Mas - Frankie Reyes (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

