Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Frank Agrario, drummer, producer, and DJ from Bologna. Agrario records tracks that are like space disco – calling to mind the production of Todd Terje or Prins Thomas – and include elements of lofi-house. His 2020 LP, Principality of Trinidad, is a collection of lowkey but driving tracks. We’re also playing Voodo Rabbit from 2021, an EP featuring a wider range of styles and two remixes.

Principality of Trinidad - Frank Agrario (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Voodo Rabbit - Frank Agrario (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.