Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing music from Four Tet, an English producer. He released a great new album a week ago called Sixteen Oceans. This album applies synths and acoustic samples to dance templates and creates danceable profundity. Man, just listen to “Teenage Birdsong.” The second thing we’re recommending is for those who want to turn your home office into an actual club: it’s the DJ set he played with Skrillex in Manchester last October.

Sixteen Oceans by Four Tet (50m, 🗣 some vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Four Tet B2B Skrillex @ The Warehouse Project Oct. 2019 (60m, 🗣 some vocals) YouTube

Have a safe Friday and weekend.