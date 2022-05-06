Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Flamingosis, a beat producer from New Jersey. Flamingosis digs up flamboyant and gritty soul/funk/bossanova samples and makes uplifting, summery instrumentals with them. There is the occasional vocal (we’ll allow it). First up is 2016’s Bright Moments, his best-known record, which is worth a full listen through. Then we’re playing last year’s Daymaker, which features more original keyboard and guitar.

Bright Moments - Flamingosis (50m, some vocals)

Daymaker - Flamingosis (50m, some vocals)

Have a great weekend.