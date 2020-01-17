Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Finn, a DJ and producer from Manchester. Finn combines soul samples with house beats to create high-energy tenderness. We discovered him via his 2018 club hit “Sometimes the Going Gets a Little Tough.” Finn has a penchant for long titles. We’re playing two EPs: Do What You Want Forever and Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All. Last we have a live DJ set from 2018 that is longer-form and wider-ranging, featuring house, techno, garage, and more. Let us know what you think.

Do What You Want Forever by Finn (20m, 🗣 vocal samples throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All by Finn (20m, 🗣 vocal samples throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp

Keep Hush Live: Finn (50m, 🗣 vocal samples throughout) YouTube

We’re off on Monday for the American holiday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day. Watch this speech by him, the last one he ever gave.

Have a really nice Friday and good weekend.