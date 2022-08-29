Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Felbm, a Dutch multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Utrecht. From 2018 to 2020, Felbm put out four installments of his Tape series, consisting of laid-back Sven Wunder-style instrumental journeys. Then in 2021 he retreated to a former monastery outside Utrecht, committing to local influences and instruments, recording as usual 4-track cassette. The result is the wonderful mixtape Elements of Nature, which came out this past May. We’re playing that plus the first two Tapes records.
Elements of Nature - Felbm (50m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Tape 1 - Felbm (20m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Tape 2 - Felbm (20m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a great start to your week.
Thanks for this great new discovery. I went with Elements of Nature first and was inspired by the choices made in this music. Great instrumentation with the mallets, winds, and guitar, in addition to lovely composition all around. There's even a traditional Mexican-style piece for good measure. It reminded me of some earlier Ninja Tune records like Bonobo and Jaga Jazzist.