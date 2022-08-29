Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Felbm, a Dutch multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Utrecht. From 2018 to 2020, Felbm put out four installments of his Tape series, consisting of laid-back Sven Wunder-style instrumental journeys. Then in 2021 he retreated to a former monastery outside Utrecht, committing to local influences and instruments, recording as usual 4-track cassette. The result is the wonderful mixtape Elements of Nature, which came out this past May. We’re playing that plus the first two Tapes records.

Elements of Nature - Felbm (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Tape 1 - Felbm (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Tape 2 - Felbm (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.