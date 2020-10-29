Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Fela Kuti, a Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter. While studying music in London, he formed the band Koola Lobitos, which reunited upon Kuti’s return to Nigeria in 1963. The group fused many genres – Akan music, contemporary jazz, and salsa among others – into what Kuti called Afrobeat. The 2.5-hour collection we’re playing today, Highlife, features recordings of the band throughout the 1960s as they forge this new genre. Many of the tracks feature Kuti’s vocals, but many others are instrumental.
Highlife – Jazz and Afro-Soul (1963-1969) by Fela Kuti and His Koola Lobitos (155, many tracks with vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
Have a great Thursday.
