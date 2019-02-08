Good morning.

It's Friday, so we're listening to more upbeat music. Today we're listening to the music of James Murphy, specifically the new LCD Soundsystem album and a DJ set from 2015. On the new album, the LCD live band plays 12 songs at the legendary Electric Lady studios in New York City. They play live versions of their hits and several covers, notably "I Want Your Love" by Chic. The DJ set from Murphy was also recorded in New York, for Boiler Room, and features his influences across disco, house, techno, and funk.

Electric Lady Sessions by LCD Soundsystem (70m, 🗣️ throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

James Murphy Boiler Room Set (80m, 🗣️ occasionally) SoundCloud / YouTube

For premium subscribers who've requested beta access to the Library, the next round of invitations will come on Monday.

Have a great day today and the best weekend.

⛸️ ⛸️ ⛸️