Today we’re listening to David Borden. Borden is a minimalist composer who uses repetition and iteration to produce focus-inducing music, similar to Philip Glass and Steve Reich. Borden was also part of an early group of classical composers who embraced synthesizers, specifically Moogs. Not many of Borden’s compositions are available on streaming services, but we found two collections as well as a standalone composition:

Mother Mallard's Portable Masterpiece Company by David Borden (60m) Spotify / Apple Music

Music for Amplified Keyboard Instruments by David Borden (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

“K216.01 for Electric Violin and Synthesizers” by David Borden (20m) YouTube

