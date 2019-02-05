Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Olafur Arnalds. Arnalds is an Icelandic neo-classical composer who previously played drums for punk and metal bands. His pieces use soft piano and strings to create peaceful, spiritual moods. There’s the occasional drum track but no vocals.

…And They Have Escaped The Weight of Darkness by Olafur Arnalds (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Re:member by Olafur Arnalds (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Living Room Songs by Olafur Arnalds (20m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Also, we’re beta testing the Flow State library of past recommendations this week. If you’re a premium subscriber, you can reply back to us to get early access.

Have the best day at work today.

