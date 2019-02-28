Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Celestial Trax, a Finnish producer who uses eclectic samples to create ghostly ambient music. He collects recordings from across New York City, synth packs from the internet, and clips from YouTube, and assembles them into… celestial tracks. Of the two albums we’re listening to today, Serpent Power is a more traditional Flow State recommendation – slow-moving, vocal-free – while Nothing is Real is more experimental and intense.

Serpent Power by Celestial Trax (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Nothing Is Real by Celestial Trax (50m, 🗣️ samples throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Good luck at work today.

🌋 🌋 🌋