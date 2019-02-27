Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Christina Vantzou. Vantzou’s ambient music is orchestral and ethereal, alternatingly dark and hopeful, like a sci-fi soundtrack. Vantzou has put out four LPs since 2011, and each one creates its own atmosphere of profundity. We highly recommend all of these albums but we list them here in our own personal order.

No. 3 by Christina Vantzou (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / SoundCloud

No. 2 by Christina Vantzou (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / SoundCloud (Pro)

No. 1 by Christina Vantzou (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / SoundCloud (Pro)

No. 4 by Christina Vantzou (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / SoundCloud

We’re curious how you would rank them. And if you’ve discovered any good working music yourself lately.

