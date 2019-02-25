Good morning.

Today we're listening to Andrew Thomas, an ambient composer based in New Zealand. Thomas’s tracks feature looped samples of pianos, vinyl, and other interesting instruments. He also works as a production designer, a natural cross-over for a composer whose works build a space around the listener.

Fearsome Jewel by Andrew Thomas (40m) Spotify / Apple Music

Between Buildings and Trees by Andrew Thomas (40m) Spotify / Apple Music

Due to travel, the custom mix this week will be sent tomorrow instead of today.

Have a great day at work.

⚙️ ⚙️ ⚙️